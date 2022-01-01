Caesar salad in
Souderton
/
Souderton
/
Caesar Salad
Souderton restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
30 West Broad Street, Souderton
Avg 4.6
(1917 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$8.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese.
More about Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Souderton
French Fries
Chicken Wraps
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Souderton to explore
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Doylestown
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Chalfont
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston