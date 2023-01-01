Greek salad in Souderton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria

30 West Broad Street, Souderton

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives.
More about Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • WAFFLES

Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant

84 Hatfield Pike, Souderton

Avg 4.4 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Greek Salad$12.99
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives, chickpeas, roasted peppers, feta cheese, topped with blackened chicken
More about Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant

