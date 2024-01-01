Steak salad in Souderton
Souderton restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
PIZZA
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
30 West Broad Street, Souderton
|Cheese Steak Salad
|$14.00
With lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & cucumbers.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Salad
|$14.00
With lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & cucumbers.
More about Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • WAFFLES
Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant
84 Hatfield Pike, Souderton
|Chop Cheese Steak salad
|$9.50
Philly steak over lettuce w/tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & American cheese