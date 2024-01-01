Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Souderton

Souderton restaurants
Souderton restaurants that serve steak salad

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria

30 West Broad Street, Souderton

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Steak Salad$14.00
With lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & cucumbers.
Chicken Cheese Steak Salad$14.00
With lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & cucumbers.
More about Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • WAFFLES

Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant

84 Hatfield Pike, Souderton

Avg 4.4 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Chop Cheese Steak salad$9.50
Philly steak over lettuce w/tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & American cheese
More about Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant

