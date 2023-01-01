Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Souderton

Souderton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Suspenders Bar and Grill image

 

Suspenders Bar & Grill

104 Allentown Rd, Elroy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
More about Suspenders Bar & Grill
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria

30 West Broad Street, Souderton

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria

