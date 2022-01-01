Tacos in Souderton
More about Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
PIZZA
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
30 West Broad Street, Souderton
|10" Taco Pizza
|$16.00
Beef, tomato, lettuce, pepperoni, ranch, onion, mozzarella with nachos.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
Homemade taco shell bowl, romaine, tomatoes, cheddar, avocado, spicy chicken, and red onion with a side of salsa & sour cream.
|16" Taco Pizza
|$23.00
Beef, tomato, lettuce, pepperoni, ranch, onion, mozzarella with nachos.