Toast

Soul

Southern Cuisine. Local Hospitality.

BBQ • TAPAS

2654 dash A queen anne circle • $$

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Dixie Chicken$9.00
Cayenne battered chicken bites, pickles, red pepper ranch, chili oil
Deviled Eggs$9.00
Country ham, mixed greens, white balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
Mac' & Cheese$12.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles, country ham and scallions
Pear & Chevre$13.00
pears, caramelized onion, candied ginger, fontina and goat cheese
Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
Carolina gold sauce, apple slaw, pickle
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, smokey honey and lime
New Orleans Beignets$7.00
Four fried to order New Orleans style doughnuts covered with powdered sugar
Memphis Ribs$17.00
Tender baby back ribs dry rubbed with house made spice blend and topped with our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce (GF)
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Large shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage and bell pepper, served with a Creole sauce on top of our Georgia grits (GF)
Bywater Jambalaya$17.00
Jasmine rice, shrimp, salmon and andouille sausage in a jambalaya sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2654 dash A queen anne circle

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
