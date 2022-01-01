Go
Soul Bites

Soul Bites is quick-casual, Soul food. Featuring a tasty array of comfort foods, featuring Mary's Air-Chilled, Fried Chicken, Johnny Sticks and Cracklings. When you're here, you're home.

423 State Street

Popular Items

Collard Greens$5.00
Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey
Tenders$10.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Tenders
Soul Plate$18.00
Johnny Sticks$6.00
Our special blend of fried Grits
Cracklins$4.00
Seasoned strips of Fried Chicken skins.
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Sandwich served with Arugula, Mayo and Pickles
Chicken Thigh and Leg$10.00
Fried Chicken Thigh
Mac N Cheese small$7.00
Cheeses and Macoroni
Mac N Cheese large$12.00
Double portion of our Cheeses and Macaroni
BBQ Mac$10.00
BBQ Chicken served over our House Mac n Cheese
See full menu

Location

423 State Street

Santa Barabara CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
