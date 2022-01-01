Soul de Cuba Cafe
The Soul de Cuba Cafe concept is rooted in the promoting and preserving Afro - Cuban culture through sharing traditional Cuban and African food and art.
100 N. Water Street K340
Popular Items
Location
100 N. Water Street K340
Norwalk CT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Picante
Come in and enjoy!
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
We are offering Curbside Pick Up and Delivery (uber eats)
Appetit Bistro at Sono, Ltd
Come in and enjoy!
Evarito's To Go
We are offering Curbside Pick Up and Delivery