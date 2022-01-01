Go
Toast

Soul de Cuba Cafe

The Soul de Cuba Cafe concept is rooted in the promoting and preserving Afro - Cuban culture through sharing traditional Cuban and African food and art.

100 N. Water Street K340

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$10.00
Crispy, boneless, white meat Fried Chicken with choice of side, beverage & dipping sauce.
Empanadas$3.50
Flaky Baked Empanadas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Sofrito.
Served with Tomato Aioli for Dipping
Cubano Sandwich$10.00
The Original Ybor City Cubano! Cuban roast pork, ham, salami, swiss, pickles, mustard & mayo on Cuban Bread
Poland Springs$2.00
Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl$16.00
Mojo marinated grilled chicken served with rice & black beans
Mango Juice 12oz.$3.00
Lechon Asado Bowl$16.00
Traditional Cuban Roast Pork, marinated in Cuban Mojo, shredded, and topped with grilled onions. Served with rice & black beans
Ropa Vieja Bowl$18.00
Slow Cooked Beef simmered with Bell Peppers, Onions, and habanero in a light tomato sauce, served with your choice of rice & black beans. Add habanero to make it spicy!
Mango Juice$4.00
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
A delicious white cake soaked in three types of milk and topped with whipped cream.
See full menu

Location

100 N. Water Street K340

Norwalk CT

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Picante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

We are offering Curbside Pick Up and Delivery (uber eats)

Appetit Bistro at Sono, Ltd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evarito's To Go

No reviews yet

We are offering Curbside Pick Up and Delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston