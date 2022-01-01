Go
Soul Gastrolounge

Serving small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails in Plaza Midwood, CLT.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1500-B Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Caesar$13.00
garlic-oil grilled romaine, toasted sourdough crouton
Supernova Roll$16.00
tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with crab salad, bay scallops, yuzu tobiko, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Flatbread$15.00
truffle whipped goat cheese, pistachio pesto, honey braised garlic, and fresh arugula
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
with brown butter, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette
Garlic Shrimp Skewer$13.00
with lemon
Truffle Fries$8.00
french fries with garlic-herb salt, pecorino & truffle oil
Red Dragon Roll$16.00
tempura shrimp, tempura salmon and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna, ahi poke tuna, crunchy onion, wasabi aioli, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Queen Charlotte Roll$14.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, capelin roe with spicy mayo, wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Soul Roll$14.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, jalopeno, escolar (white tuna), wasabi aioli, spicy mayo
Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos$18.00
in flour tortillas with watermelon salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500-B Central Ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

