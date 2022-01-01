Soul Juice

Go
SMOOTHIES

122 W 6th St. • $

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Triple Berry Acai Bowl$12.00
*Top Seller* Our Triple Berry Acai Soul Bowl will have you tasting all the berries! It is one of our most praised items on our menu. Full of antioxidants and full of flavor!
OG Acai Bowl$12.00
It doesn't get fresher than our Acai OG Soul Bowl. Fresh, organic produce and amazing flavor will get your day started perfectly!
Build Your Own Smoothie!$9.00
If you can think of it, we can build it! Choose from 3 fruits or veggies, and 1 add in to complete your organic, delicious smoothie! Addition add ins and options available!
Blue Mermaid Bowl$12.00
Our Blue Mermaid Bowl is a unique taste and is a people pleaser! Dive in and taste a bowl that has people craving more!
Golden Herbal Tonic
Sweet yet spicy, the Golden Herbal Tonic juice is a perfect start to your day. It's benefits include digestion aid as well as immune boosting properties. It has properties to help aid in your upper respiratory system.
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
Build your bowl the way you want it! Pick your base, add in some fruit, and top it to perfection!
Good Lookin'
Choose the natural way to stay feeling your best and looking your finest! This smoothie is PACKED with vitamins and minerals to keep your skin healthy. Coconut Water, Mango, Avocado, Lime, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach
Key West Bowl$12.00
Taste the beach vibes as your taste buds are taken down to the Florida Keys with the Key West Bowl!
Berries on Berries
* TOP SELLER *
BERRY OVERLOAD!! Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana Blueberries, Spinach, Sea Moss, Almond Butter!
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

122 W 6th St.

Bloomington IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
