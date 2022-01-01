Go
Toast

Soul Of China

Welcome to Soul of China. Soul of China has been serving the local community for over 20 years. We are located in La Quinta Village, precisely in the intersection between Washington Street and Calle Tampico. We offer dining, take out, and delivery near your place. Our menu offers a wide selection of Favorite Chinese Cuisine with the finest ingredients, all freshly prepared and cooked based upon individual order.

50855 WASHINGTON ST STE 2F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Rice$2.50
Kung Pao Shrimp 🌶$15.95
Sesame Chicken$13.95
Shrimp with Sizzling Rice$18.95
Fresh ocean shrimp with napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot, mushroom and broccoli sauteed in house white wine sauce and crispy rice on top served on a sizzling hot plate
Crispy Orange Beef$15.95
Garlic Shrimp 🌶$15.95
Diet Coke$2.95
Orange Chicken$13.95
Honey Walnut Shrimp$18.95
Crispy coating ocean shrimp with honey walnut served in creamy honey sauce
Butterfly Fried Shrimp (7)$8.00
See full menu

Location

50855 WASHINGTON ST STE 2F

La Quinta CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beautiful Day

No reviews yet

Farm to Table, Breakfast & Lunch - proudly serving the Coachella Valley.

La Quinta Brewing Co - Old Town Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Taste the Sunshine!

Pieology 8155

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Authentic flavors and quality ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston