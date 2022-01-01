Soul of Detroit - Lakeside - 14000 Lakeside Circle
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
14000 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights MI 48313
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Soul of Detroit Restaurant & Jazz - A Taste of the City
3.9 • 347
13830 Lakeside Cir Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sterling Heights
Nona's Pizza and Catering - 38389 Dodge Park Rd
4.8 • 617
38389 Dodge Park Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurant