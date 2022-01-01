Go
Toast

Soul of Detroit

Soul of Detroit, A Taste of the City is a Detroit-style restaurant nestled in the heart of the Golden Corridor. We offer Comedy Shows, Live Band Performances and Karaoke Brunch! We are a "Good Time!" So come out and enjoy
"A Taste of the City!"

FRENCH FRIES

13830 Lakeside Cir

Avg 3.9 (347 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Wing Dinner$22.00
Supreme's Mac & Cheese$6.00
Peach Cobbler$6.00
Meatloaf Dinner$20.00
Salmon Croquette Dinner$24.00
Fried Turkey Chops Dinner$22.00
Rib Tips$20.00
Catfish Dinner$24.00
Crab Cakes with Soul Sauce$20.00
Oxtails Dinner$36.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

13830 Lakeside Cir

Sterling Heights MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

No reviews yet

From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful
marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.

Shawarma Stop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Lebanese Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston