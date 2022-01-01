Soul of Detroit
Soul of Detroit, A Taste of the City is a Detroit-style restaurant nestled in the heart of the Golden Corridor. We offer Comedy Shows, Live Band Performances and Karaoke Brunch! We are a "Good Time!" So come out and enjoy
"A Taste of the City!"
FRENCH FRIES
13830 Lakeside Cir
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13830 Lakeside Cir
Sterling Heights MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful
marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.
Shawarma Stop
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Lebanese Grill
Come in and enjoy!