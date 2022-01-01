Go
Soul Slice

Soul Food Pizza

PIZZA

5849 San Pablo Ave • $

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Eyed Peas$6.00
no pork, just herbs are used to flavor our black eyed peas
Fried Chicken PIZZA$26.00
fried chicken, charred collards, roasted garlic, smashed potatoes, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce on a biscuit crust
Cornmeal Chicken Nuggets$12.00
cornmeal fried chicken nuggets w/ lemon pepper ranch
Cajun Shrimp PIZZA$27.00
cajun shrimp, beef hot links, tomato,
green onion, pickled peppers, tomato sauce on a biscuit crust
Soul Slice Grits$5.00
infused with cheddar cheese, served w/ soul sauce
BYOP Pizza - 12" (build your own)$8.00
Roasted Hot Cauliflower$8.00
w/ black garlic ranch
Charred Collard Greens$8.00
w/ garlic & pepper flakes
Oysters$16.00
cornmeal fried oysters
Fried Okra$9.00
tossed in cajun spice (gluten free), served w/ lemon pepper ranch
Location

5849 San Pablo Ave

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
