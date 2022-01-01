Soul Food
Soul Sweet Boutique
Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
140 Reviews
$$
162-164 Van Buren St
Newark, NJ 07105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
162-164 Van Buren St, Newark NJ 07105
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tasca do Pedras
Come in and enjoy our delicious food and entertainment!
The Taste of Brazil
Come in and enjoy!
Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cerveja & Canela Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!