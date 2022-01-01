Go
Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

321 N. 2nd Street

Popular Items

CORNMEAL CRUSTED CATFISH$4.00
Maryland Blue Cornmeal crusted blue catfish, tomatillo salsa, red cabbage slaw, hot sauce aioli
COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA$4.00
Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli
SWEET POTATO & BLACK-EYED PEAS$4.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, avocado, pickled red onions, crispy yucca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese
OXTAIL “AL PASTOR”$4.75
Root Beer braised 7-Hills Farm Oxtail, pineapple salsa, chicharrones, agave hot sauce.
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
HUSH PUPPY NACHOS$4.50
Hush puppies topped with a chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black eyed peas, guacamole and sour cream
PULLED PORK CARNITAS$4.00
Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones
JERK CHICKEN TACO$4.75
Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps
7-LAYER DIP “GORDITA”$4.75
Flour tortilla, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Fried Avocado, pico de gallo, Black-Eyed Peas, Roasted Jalapeño Ranch
FLAMING HOT CHEETO ELOTE LOCO$3.75
Roasted corn on the cob, topped with a spicy aioli, cotija cheese and rolled in flaming hot cheeto dust, sprinkled with cilantro
Location

321 N. 2nd Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
