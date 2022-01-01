Go
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

TACOS

1215 E Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

PULLED PORK CARNITAS$4.00
Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones
SWEET POTATO & BLACK-EYED PEAS$4.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, avocado, pickled red onions, crispy yucca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese
Cornmeal Crusted Catfish$4.00
Maryland Blue Cornmeal crusted blue catfish, tomatillo salsa, red cabbage slaw, hot sauce aioli
7-LAYER DIP “GORDITA”$4.75
Flour tortilla, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Fried Avocado, pico de gallo, Black-Eyed Peas, Roasted Jalapeño Ranch
Lunch Special$10.00
JERK CHICKEN TACO$4.75
Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps
Buffalo Cauliflower$4.50
Buffalo cauliflower, celery and carrot slaw, jalapeño ranch
COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA$4.00
Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli
LOW COUNTRY CAMARONES$4.75
Sautéed shrimp, chorizo, elote salad, potato salsa, old bay Crema
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1215 E Main St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

