Go
Toast

Soul & Smoke

Tucking into a plate piled with barbecue is a messy pleasure. The experience is comforting and complex—not unlike the people sharing in it.
At Soul & Smoke, we treat barbecue with the reverence it deserves. We are consumed with the details: the meat-to-bone ratio on our ribs, the creaminess of our mac and cheese, and the combination of spices in Chef Carter’s signature sauce. And as a classically trained chef, he’s primed with the palate and patience to pull those nourishing, heart-warming barbecue flavors from the smoke.
We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion. It’s the food we want to eat, and the food we love to cook. Let us tend to the comfort food so you can focus on the people sharing it.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

3517 N Spaulding Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket$30.00
Smoked and sliced brisket by the pound, Original BBQ Sauce.
*Gluten Free
Two Cornbread Muffins$6.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffins, Baked Fresh Daily
*vegetarian
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Apple Slaw, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
Apple Slaw$2.50
Apples, Cranberries, Carrot, Cabbage, Creamy Dressing
*Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend
*Vegetarian
Smoked Rib Tips$12.50
One Pound Smoked Rib Tips, Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw
*Gluten Free
Baked Sweet Potato$5.00
Cinnamon Compound Butter
*Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Collard Greens$5.00
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus
*Gluten Free
Cajun BBQ Beans$5.00
BBQ Sauce, Green Pepper, Onion, Celery
*Gluten Free (Not Vegetarian)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3517 N Spaulding Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Judy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Local pizzeria serving the Chicagoland area for over 40 years!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Mis Moles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heineken Pub97

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston