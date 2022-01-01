Go
Toast

Soul & Smoke

Chicago's Best BBQ available by the tray for your parties & get togethers!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1601 Payne St • $$

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Shoulder
Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder with Soul & Smoke Original BBQ Sauce.
1 pound of meat is approx 3-4 servings.
Apple Slaw
Cabbage, Apples, carrots & Cranberries Tossed in a Creamy Dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten Free.
24oz bowl is approx 6x, half cup servings
Gallon is approx 32x, half cup servings
Signature Mac & Cheese
Chef Carters Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend.
24oz Bowl is approx 3x, 1 cup servings
Half Pan is approx 12x, 1 cup servings
Full Pan is approx 35x, 1 cup servings
Cornbread Muffins (1 Dozen)$32.00
Sweet & Crumbly Freshly Baked Cornbread Muffins. Vegetarian.
1 Dozen
Cajun BBQ Baked Beans
Original BBQ Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Celery. Gluten Free (Not Vegetarian)
24oz bowl is approx 6x, half cup servings
Gallon is approx 32x, half cup servings
Slider Rolls (Dozen)$15.00
12 Freshly Baked Potato Slider Buns
Disposable Plates$0.25
Compostable Plates. Priced by the Piece.
Disposable Utensils$0.25
Individually wrapped utensil packets with fork, knife and napkin.
priced by the piece.
Smoked Beef Brisket
Smoked sliced beef brisket with Soul & Smoke Original BBQ sauce on the side
Gluten Free
1 pound of meat is approx 3-4 servings.
Our smoked brisket contains both the flat (lean) and the point (fatty) parts of the brisket. We make an effort to include a mixture of both fatty and lean in every order, however as each animal differs so will each order.
Smoked St Louis Style Ribs$32.00
Smoked St Louis Style Ribs served with Chef Carter's Signature BBQ Sauce on the side
Each Full Slab has 12 bones
Gluten Free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1601 Payne St

Evanston IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Double Clutch Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brew pub and brewery. Unique pub fare that is sure to please everyone. Something for everyone!

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Barbecue

Vandalay Brands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Barbecue - Available for Pickup & Delivery from Sunday to Thursday 11:00am to 8:00pm and Friday & Saturday 11:00am to 9:30pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston