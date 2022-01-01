Go
Toast

Soul & Smoke

Chicago's Best Barbecue

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1601 Payne St • $$

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Side$7.00
2 Jerk Chicken Skewers served with 4 oz. of Jerk Sauce
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, and Corn served over Stone-ground Buttery Grits with a Scallion Garnish. 16 oz.
4 oz. Coleslaw$2.50
Creamy
Half Rib$16.50
Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with Chef Carter's Signature BBQ Sauce on the side.
16 oz Mac & Cheese$14.00
Chef Carter's Signature Three Cheese Blend.
8 oz. BBQ Baked Beans$5.00
BBQ Sauce, Onion. 8oz
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
8 oz. of Smoked Pulled Pork smothered in Chef Carter's Signature BBQ Sauce. Served with 4 oz. of Coleslaw on the side.
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
8 oz. of Sliced Smoked Brisket smothered in Chef Carter's Signature BBQ Sauce. Served with 2 oz. of House-made Pickles on the side.
Chicken Gumbo$14.00
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, and Andouille Bisque served over Brown Rice with a Scallion garnish. 16 oz.
Cornbread Muffins$6.00
2 Muffins
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1601 Payne St

Evanston IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Barbecue - Available for Pickup & Delivery from Sunday to Thursday 11:00am to 8:00pm and Friday & Saturday 11:00am to 9:30pm.

Double Clutch Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brew pub and brewery. Unique pub fare that is sure to please everyone. Something for everyone!

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best BBQ available by the tray for your parties & get togethers!

Vandalay Brands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston