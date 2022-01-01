Go
The Soul de Cuba Cafe concept is rooted in the promoting and preserving Afro - Cuban culture through sharing traditional Cuban and African food and art.

Cubano$12.00
Cubano, The Classic! Baked ham, salami, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard-mayo and pickles
Papa Rellena$7.00
Light and fluffy mashed potato croquette stuffed with seasoned ground beef, breaded and lightly fried. Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce.
Platano Maduro$8.00
Fried Sweet Plantains
Yuca Frita$12.00
Crispy Fried Cassava comes with tomato aioli dipping sauce.
Lechon Asado$19.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
Ropa Vieja$20.00
A favorite among visitors to Cuba!
Shredded beef simmered with onion, bell peppers and garlic in a light tomato sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Fricase De Pollo$19.00
A staff favorite. Marinated chicken thigh sautéed with onion, sofrito, Spanish olives and a combination of tropical and mediterranean spices. Served with white rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
Empanadas$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
Pollo Frito En Mojo Y Miel$18.00
Tender chicken breast mojo marinated, breaded and fried then topped with honey garlic and citrus mojo and grilled onions served with Moro rice and sweet plantains.
New Haven Spring Restaurant Week 2022$20.00
New Haven Restaurant Week
Select Appetizer + Entree for only $20.00 + tax. Dessert & some items can be added for additional charge : ).
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

283 Crown St

New Haven CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
