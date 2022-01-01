Go
Souley Vegan - LA

Come in and enjoy!

615 North Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pray 4 Me Burger$16.00
Double stacked House made patties with house-made vegan cheeze, coleslaw, onions, tomato, pickles, ketchup and our pray for me sauce. Served with seasoned fries
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Fries tossed in our house made spices served with our house made garlic aioli
Ain't Gator Po'Boy$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
Dee's Ain't Gator Bites$13.00
Louisiana hot links and mushrooms battered in our creole spiced mix, served with our secret house-made swamp sauce.
F.L.O.C (For Lovers of Calamari)$13.00
Hearts of Palm. Battered in our Zesty house spice blend served with our incredible house-made Garlic Aioli.
Beignets (3)$7.00
Creole Mac-Full$14.00
Glazed semolina noodles with our house made Cheeze topped with our crispy house gremolata
Homemade Cornbread$3.00
Choose 3 of Me!$15.00
Side Creole Mac$5.75
Location

Los Angeles CA

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
