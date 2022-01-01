Go
Toast

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

Come in and enjoy!

475 6th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
Choose 3 of Me!$15.00
Angry Buffalo Seitan Strips$13.00
House-made seitan strips, served with our creamy ranch dressing, carrots and celery with hot sauce on the side
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Okra Gumbo$14.00
Okra stars in this Louisiana staple, flavored with garlic, corn, tomatoes, seaweed, our special mix of creole spices, and the holy trinity, celery, onions and bell peppers. Served with brown rice.
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Fries tossed in our house made spices served with our house made garlic aioli
Beignets (3)$7.00
Jazzn Jambalaya$16.00
Our rendition of this rice-based louisiana staple features house-made New Orleans seitan and a distinctive mix of creole spices.
Dee's Ain't Gator Bites$13.00
Louisiana hot links and mushrooms battered in our creole spiced mix, served with our secret house-made swamp sauce.
Homemade Cornbread$3.00
See full menu

Location

475 6th street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Black Hammer Brewing

No reviews yet

Black Hammer Brewing focuses on superbly balanced lagers, ales and hard seltzers at our brewery in San Francisco, California. We serve craft empanadas alongside our award-winning beers, and offer a comfortable, sunny dog- and kid-friendly vibe with a superb sound system.

Zero Zero

No reviews yet

Zero Zero opened in 2010 inspired by Chef Bruce Hill's dedication to farm driven ingredients, combined with his love for wood-fired pizzas.
In addition to pizza, our menu showcases housemade pastas, a variety of market-fresh antipasti & salads, and artisan soft serve. We also have a full bar with a selection of seasonal house cocktails, beers, and 10 wines on tap.

Sanraku - Metreon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston