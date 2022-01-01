Go
Soulfedphilly Lounging By The Sea image
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Soulfedphilly Lounging By The Sea

Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

724 Reviews

$$

6424 castor ave

Philadelphia, PA 19149

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am

Location

6424 castor ave, Philadelphia PA 19149

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

On Charcoal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Taste of Brazil

No reviews yet

An unique dining experience and authentic
Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!

Rolling Thunder Skating Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soulfedphilly Lounging By The Sea

orange star4.2 • 724 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston