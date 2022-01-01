Go
Toast

Soul Fish Cafe

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3160 Village Shops Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (1369 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Catfish$17.25
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Small Catfish$15.25
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Catfish$17.50
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Kiddie Cat$7.50
Fried catfish nuggets
Shrimp Plate$16.95
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
1 Shrimp$1.25
Caesar$7.25
Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing
Fresh Vegetable Plate$8.75
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
Large Catfish$19.25
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3160 Village Shops Drive

Germantown TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Let It Fly

No reviews yet

Founded by former NBA basketball player and current Memphis Tigers assistant basketball coach Mike Miller, Let It Fly is your premiere sports bar and grill with two virtual golf bays and 22 flat-screen televisions.

Rayford’s All N One Hotwings HacksCross

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

No reviews yet

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

No reviews yet

Memphis style pizza since 1974

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston