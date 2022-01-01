Go
Soul Fish Cafe

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

306 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Shrimp$1.00
Fresh Vegetable Plate$8.25
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
Fish and Shrimp Platter$16.75
Cornmeal dusted fried catfish and shrimp. Served with one side and hushpuppies
Regular Catfish$16.50
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Shrimp Plate$16.25
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
Wings$15.00
Hot, Medium, BBQ
Salmon$15.75
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
Small Catfish$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Catfish$16.75
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Large Catfish$18.50
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

306 Main Street

Little Rock AR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

