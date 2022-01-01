Go
Toast

Soul Fish Cafe

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

862 S Cooper St • $$

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Catfish$19.25
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Catfish$17.50
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Regular Catfish$17.25
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Southwest Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
1 Shrimp$1.25
Small Catfish$15.25
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Fresh Vegetable Plate$8.75
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
Shrimp Plate$16.95
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
Caesar$7.25
Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

862 S Cooper St

Memphis TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

To Pick up on St. Patrick's day we ask that you pull to the first available spot on Cooper, the front of Celtic Crossing and call 901-620-8768 for pick up.

Memphis Whistle

No reviews yet

Serving up prohibition style cocktails, local chef prepared food as well as the Memphis Whistle classics you know and love

Young Avenue Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bain Barbecue & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston