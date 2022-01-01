Go
Soul Fish Cafe

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4720 Poplar Ave • $$

Avg 5 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Catfish$15.25
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Shrimp Plate$16.95
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
Fresh Vegetable Plate$8.75
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
Catfish$17.50
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Regular Catfish$17.25
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
1 Shrimp$1.25
Whole Catfish$16.95
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Caesar$7.25
Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing
Large Catfish$19.25
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4720 Poplar Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
