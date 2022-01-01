Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
4720 Poplar Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4720 Poplar Ave
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Southall Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Tenero Cafe & Butcher
Come in and enjoy!
Tops Bar-B-Q
Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!
Elwood Shack
Come in and enjoy!