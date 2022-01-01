Seafood
Southern
Soul Fish Cafe
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
607 Reviews
$$
8413 Hwy 64
Memphis, TN 38133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis TN 38133
Nearby restaurants
Cockeyed Rooster
Come in and enjoy!
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery Cordova
Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!
Chuckles Comedy House
Come in and enjoy!
Tops Bar-B-Q
Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!