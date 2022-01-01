Go
Soul Fish Cafe image
Seafood
Southern

Soul Fish Cafe

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

607 Reviews

$$

8413 Hwy 64

Memphis, TN 38133

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
1 Shrimp$1.25
Fresh Vegetable Plate$8.75
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
Shrimp Plate$16.95
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
Regular Catfish$17.25
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Caesar$7.25
Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing
Large Catfish$19.25
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Catfish$17.50
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Fish and Shrimp Platter$17.25
Cornmeal dusted fried catfish and shrimp. Served with one side and hushpuppies
Small Catfish$15.25
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis TN 38133

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cockeyed Rooster

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery Cordova

No reviews yet

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

Chuckles Comedy House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Soul Fish Cafe

orange star4.4 • 607 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston