Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Waconia
  • /
  • Soulful Smoothies Cafe - 44 West 1st Street
Banner picView gallery

Soulful Smoothies Cafe - 44 West 1st Street

Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

44 West 1st Street

Waconia, MN 55387

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

44 West 1st Street, Waconia MN 55387

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lola's Lakehouse
orange star4.2 • 2,313
318 E Lake Street Waconia, MN 55387
View restaurantnext
SIZZLE STREET - Sizzle Street
orange starNo Reviews
813 Marketplace Drive Waconia, MN 55387
View restaurantnext
OAK 19 Fare & Refreshment - 3000 Town Course Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Town Course Dr Chaska, MN 55318
View restaurantnext
Charter Boats - Al & Alma's -
orange starNo Reviews
BOATS - 5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext
Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
orange starNo Reviews
5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - Mound
orange starNo Reviews
2155 Commerce Boulevard Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waconia

Lola's Lakehouse
orange star4.2 • 2,313
318 E Lake Street Waconia, MN 55387
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Waconia

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soulful Smoothies Cafe - 44 West 1st Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston