Soulful Smoothies Cafe - 44 West 1st Street
Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
44 West 1st Street, Waconia MN 55387
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OAK 19 Fare & Refreshment - 3000 Town Course Dr
No Reviews
3000 Town Course Dr Chaska, MN 55318
View restaurant
Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
No Reviews
5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurant