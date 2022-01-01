Go
Soulman's BBQ image
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Soulman's BBQ

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3410 Broadway Blvd.

Garland, TX 75043

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3410 Broadway Blvd., Garland TX 75043

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

De La Fuente Tacos De Birria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

No reviews yet

#1 Trompo Tacos

Surfin'Chicken Marketplace

No reviews yet

we're on a Mission to grow Surfin’ Chicken around the world earning our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
Thank you for being the best part of Surfin'Chicken!

Pollo Regio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soulman's BBQ

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston