Sloane’s Sweet Treats

Welcome to Sloane’s Sweet Treats in the historic Downtown Rockwall! Sloane’s sweet treats is a modern take on what deserts can be. We will offer craft made and pastry chef driven creations such as homemade ice cream, daily fresh baked pastries, and out of this world adult boozy desserts. As well as craft coffee and espresso drinks. Our quality and commitment to creativity and delicious sweet treats go above and beyond. We believe on creating a whimsical wonder emporium that will treat the eyes and satisfy your inner child. Whether you are looking for a quick fix or a kick back retreat to nightcap, Sloane’s is sure to have something for everyone!

