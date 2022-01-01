Soulman's BBQ
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2255 South Goliad Street
Rockwall, TX 75032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2255 South Goliad Street, Rockwall TX 75032
Nearby restaurants
Joe Willy's
Carrying on the tradition of good eats, with friends.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0050
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Soulman's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Sloane’s Sweet Treats
Welcome to Sloane’s Sweet Treats in the historic Downtown Rockwall! Sloane’s sweet treats is a modern take on what deserts can be. We will offer craft made and pastry chef driven creations such as homemade ice cream, daily fresh baked pastries, and out of this world adult boozy desserts. As well as craft coffee and espresso drinks. Our quality and commitment to creativity and delicious sweet treats go above and beyond. We believe on creating a whimsical wonder emporium that will treat the eyes and satisfy your inner child. Whether you are looking for a quick fix or a kick back retreat to nightcap, Sloane’s is sure to have something for everyone!