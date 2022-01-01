Go
Toast

Soul Salad

Come in and enjoy!

7957 Soquel Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

COBB$15.50
SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, blue cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, egg, champagne vinaigrette
CAESAR$10.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, avocado, seasonal radish, garlic herb croutons, Caesar dressing
LA JEFA$11.50
Baby kale, romaine, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, baby peppers, picked red onions, feta, Cilantro lime vinaigrette
CAFE$11.50
SOUL SALAD greens, toasted pecans, cranberries, croutons, mango, avocado, feta, honey Dijon
WASABI$18.00
arugula, sesame crusted seared tuna, fried wontons, cucumbers, shredded carrots, avocado, wasabi miso vinaigrette
Build Your Own$6.00
Choose your greens, toppings, proteins, dressing, tossed or dressing on the side
APTOS$15.50
kale, SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, seasonal apple, sharp cheddar, avocado, almonds slivers, Soul Salad Vinaigrette
SURFER$15.00
kale, SOUL SALAD greens, sliced steak, shaved parmesan, avocado, toasted seeds, garlic herb croutons, served with sriracha ranch dressing
DISCO GREENS$12.50
SOUL SALAD greens, shredded beets, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, pink lady apples, chickpeas, cucumber, hemp seeds, feta, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
HIPSTER$11.50
SOUL SALAD greens, arugula, roasted beets, avocado, goat cheese, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, soul salad vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

7957 Soquel Dr

Aptos CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Persephone Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fine Dining / Seasonal Fare

Aptos St BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Penny Ice Creamery

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston