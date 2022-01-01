Soul Salad
Come in and enjoy!
7957 Soquel Dr
Popular Items
Location
7957 Soquel Dr
Aptos CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Persephone Restaurant
Fine Dining / Seasonal Fare
Aptos St BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Penny Ice Creamery
Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!