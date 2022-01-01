Soul Secrets LLC
Best Soul Food in Cincinatti!
1434 Vine Street
Location
1434 Vine Street
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Arepa Place
The Arepa Place offers a South American dish known as arepas. From our homemade corn dough, we make corn patties that are grilled and then stuffed with any of the following ingredients: shredded chicken, shredded beef, Colombian chorizo, plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese. Each arepa comes with choice of one of our freshly-made salsas. Additionally, we make empanadas stuffed with either chicken, ground beef, cheese, or potato and eggplant.
Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge
Intimate jazz lounge featuring wines & spirits produced by women and minorities | wine retailer.
Zundo
Hours may vary due to Covid
Salazar
Salazar is the chef-driven restaurant from head chef Jose Salazar. This little eatery is cemented in Cincinnati's Over The Rhine neighborhood just steps away from Historic Music Hall. The menu changes with the seasons as Chef Salazar is constantly creating new fun and creative dishes. This is an ideal place to stop in for a quick drink or come for a full dinner in the evening.