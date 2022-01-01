Go
Toast

Soundbar Lexington

Upscale Bar, Lounge and Nightclub

208 S Limestone St

No reviews yet

Location

208 S Limestone St

Lexington KY

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clubhouse Lexington

No reviews yet

Not a business

El Cid - Limestone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Southern Deli & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biscuit Belly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston