Soup Korner
Welcome to Soup Korner, we offer online ordering, limited dine in (12 seats) and take out! Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
1803 N Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1803 N Main St
West Bend WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Floriana
Your neighborhood coffee shop! Come in to enjoy fresh bakery items, light breakfast fare, soup & sandwiches...all served up in a warm, welcoming space.
Brazen Head Pub
Come in and enjoy!
VINO
Come in and enjoy!
The Oaken Hogg
Enjoy over 200 whiskeys, a great bourbon selection and fantastic signature cocktails!