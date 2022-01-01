Go
Soup Korner

Welcome to Soup Korner, we offer online ordering, limited dine in (12 seats) and take out! Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1803 N Main St • $

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.00
Shredded chicken, bacon. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and creamy ranch sauce.
Broccoli and Cheese-GF/VG$4.75
Now Gluten FREE!!! Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.
Mushroom Beef & Swiss$8.00
Shredded beef, sauteed mushroom & onion, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese and brown gravy.
Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.$1.00
Gyro Wrap$8.25
Loaded with fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions all mixed together. Topped with tzatziki sauce and a choice of chopped Gyro or Greek Chicken meat!! We recommend any of the wraps!!
Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN
Our Mushroom Garlic soup from scratch, has a depth of flavor that’s healthy and so much better than canned soups, thanks to fresh ingredients and herbs. Mushrooms, garlic, onions, full fat coconut milk and other spices and herbs. VEGAN
Ultimate BLT$8.00
Loaded with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado.
bread stick$0.75
Tomato Basil-VG/GF$4.75
Loaded with tomatoes, cream garlic and spices. Add garlic/cheese croutons and cheese for more flavor!
Build a Salad$5.00
Heritage salad blend.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1803 N Main St

West Bend WI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
