Go
Toast

SOUPDIVE

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

26051 W 12 Mile Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)

Popular Items

Straw-Bana Smoothie$5.50
Very Berry Smoothie$5.50
Caesar Salad$4.00
A mixture of Romain and artisan lettuce top with Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
Spinach Salad$4.00
crisp spinach, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, mozzarella/provolone cheese, walnuts & craisins
Alkaline Lemon$2.99
Blue-Bana Smoothie$6.50
Fresh Fruit Fusion Smoothie$5.50
Garden Salad$4.00
A blend of Romain and artesian lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, fresh, beets, radish, red cabbage, tomatoes & Craisins
Alkaline Strawberry$2.99
Chips$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

26051 W 12 Mile Rd

Southfield MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

No reviews yet

The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

-We Just Have Better Wings-

Bar 7

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston