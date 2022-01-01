Go
Soup Du Jour

Eat soup, feel good.

SOUPS • SALADS

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30 • $$

Avg 5 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
4 pc / Pork, vermicelli, carrots in rice wrapper with sweet & sour sauce
Spiced Street Chicken$11.50
Taiwan street food, crispy chicken tossed in spices & basil.
Black Pepper Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Sliced tenderloin in rich black pepper sauce with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice. Mild Spicy(Black Pepper). Gluten Free
Chicken Congee$12.00
Ginger rice porridge with rotisserie chicken and a crispy savory donut.
Meatball Soup$6.00
Beef & Chicken Meatballs, Zucchini, Chayote, Carrots & Tomato. Gluten Free
Corn Egg Flower Soup
Corn, eggs, cilantro, scallion
SDJ BBQ Chicken$13.00
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in SDJ special homemade mild-spicy BBQ sauce, seasonal vegetables & steamed rice.
Scallion Bread$3.75
Vegan Choice.
Chicken Tortilla
Ancho chili, free-range chicken, fresh corn off the cob, oaxaca cheese, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro garnish. GF
Honey Glazed Spare Ribs$15.00
Braised overnight, the moist and tender meat falls right off of our pork ribs, seasonal vegetables & steamed rice
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
