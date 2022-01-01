Go
Etc. Eatery - Denver

Open Wednesday-Saturday
Noon - 9:00PM

1472 S Pearl St

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$6.00
Kids Burger & Fries$9.00
Cheese Curds$11.00
Ellsworth Cheese Curds, Beer Batter.
Marinara & Horsey Ranch
Cauliflower Pakora$12.00
Apple Walnut$10.00
Romaine, Housemade Wasabi Dressing,
Sesame Crouton, Parmesan
Kids Hot Dog & Fries$9.00
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$9.50
Classic Grilled Cheese Quartered with
Tomato Basil Soup to Dip
Kids Burger$7.00
Pasta Bolognese$18.50
Hand Rolled Pappardelle with Beef & Pork Meat Sauce, Topped with Parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1472 S Pearl St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
