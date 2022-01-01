Go
Toast

Sour Duck Market

From coffee to pastry and smoked meats to beer garden, Sour Duck Market has a little something for everyone. With our continuation of ethical sourcing, we commit to providing an approachable menu inspired by our farmers. Stop by and check us out today!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (304 reviews)

Popular Items

BREAKFAST TACO$4.99
house made flour tortilla, scrambled egg, fries, red chili sauce, onion, queso fresco *vegetarian*
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.50
a Texas sized chocolate chip cookie. Crawford Red flour from Barton Springs Mill and Guittard chocolate
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.99
American cheese, seasonal pickle, secret sauce, challah bun
TX FARM CHOP SALAD$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, sweet potato, radish, shaved cabbage, strawberries, walnut, sunflower seed, sesame seeds, queso fresco *GF*
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
buttermilk marinated and sourdough dredged then fried chicken thigh, pickles, shaved red onion, buttermilk vinaigrette
BUCKWHEAT ALMOND FINANCIER (GF)$4.50
brown butter, almonds, eggs; gluten free; *contains almonds*
HOUSE-MADE FRIES$3.99
hand punched & spiced fries *vegan/gf*
HILL COUNTRY SOURDOUGH LOAF$6.50
Barton Springs Mill Turkey Red Wheat & Abruzzi Rye
BAGUETTE$4.50
Sourdough, Barton Springs Mill Crawford Red flour
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

The Wheel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

No reviews yet

Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003.
3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery

The Butterfly Bar

No reviews yet

The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX offers some of Austin’s best handcrafted cocktails. Part of a local nonprofit theatre company, every drink you purchase from The Butterfly Bar supports the arts in Austin. All Cocktails served in reusable glass jars. We are proud to be a Platinum Green Business Leader in Austin.
You must be 21+ to order. IDs will be checked at pickup. Purchase of at least one snack from our kitchen REQUIRED to get our Curbside Cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston