Sour Duck Market
From coffee to pastry and smoked meats to beer garden, Sour Duck Market has a little something for everyone. With our continuation of ethical sourcing, we commit to providing an approachable menu inspired by our farmers. Stop by and check us out today!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
The Wheel
Come in and enjoy!
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003.
3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery
The Butterfly Bar
The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX offers some of Austin’s best handcrafted cocktails. Part of a local nonprofit theatre company, every drink you purchase from The Butterfly Bar supports the arts in Austin. All Cocktails served in reusable glass jars. We are proud to be a Platinum Green Business Leader in Austin.
You must be 21+ to order. IDs will be checked at pickup. Purchase of at least one snack from our kitchen REQUIRED to get our Curbside Cocktails.