Sour Robs

Counter Service Burgers, Pizza, and more. Fresh ingredients and real food.

320 Old Hwy 99W

Popular Items

1/3 lb Burger$11.00
1/3lb Burger choose your own toppings
Mini Rob Pizza$8.00
Kids size Pepperoni or cheese Pizza
Spicy Rob$15.00
fresh ground angus patty on rob's sour bun, featuring grilled jalapenos & onions, cheddar, jalapeno bacon lattice, rob's sauce
Tame Chicken$26.00
white sauced pie with grilled chicken, bacon crumbles & garlic, finished with fresh tomato & green onions
Junior Burger$7.00
Kids size burger with fries
Large Pizza$19.00
Small Pizza$10.00
Build your own Pizza
Bacon Sour$15.00
fresh ground angus patty on a sour bun, bacon lattice, crispy onion straws, smoked cheddar & rob's signature sauce
Chicken Sour$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken on a sour bun, with bacon lattice, fresh avocado, swiss cheese & house ranch
Apple Juice$1.00
Location

Maxwell CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
