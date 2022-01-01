Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria

Go
Sourdough Willy's uses a World Famous 127 year old Sourdough Starter to make 5 distinct styles of award winning Sourdough Pizza!

11265 NE State Highway 104

Detroit Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, topped with "cup & char" pepperonis and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.
NY House
a 16 inch round pizza with Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!
NY Red Top
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese.
NY Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with "cup & char" pepperonis.
NY Spicy Hawaiian
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and pineapple.
NY New Yorker
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, finished with strips of basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.
NY Queen of Pesto
A 16 inch round pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.
Bacon Jalapeno Ranch$0.85
A bacon and jalapeño infused ranch sauce!
Detroit New Yorker
a 14x10 inch pan pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, finished with strips of hot pizza sauce, basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.
Caesar Salad$15.00
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
11265 NE State Highway 104

Kingston WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
