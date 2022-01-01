South Beach Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
476 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
476 Main Street
East Orange NJ
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:01 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:01 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tavia’s Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Taki Taki Latin Food
Minority and woman owned establishment serving Essex County, NJ. We pride ourselves in only using the freshest high-quality ingredients offering Mexican street food and desserts in a quick service environment.
Lex’s Grub 2 Go
The best breakfast and Lunch 2 go!
Supreme Bakery
Come in and enjoy!