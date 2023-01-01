South Beloit restaurants you'll love
Must-try South Beloit restaurants
More about Fuego - Slumberland/Home Depot
Fuego - Slumberland/Home Depot
1019 Gardner St, south beloit
|Popular items
|CAPRESE EMPANADA
|$3.00
Mozzarella cheese blend, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and a little garlic make these one of Dave's favorites. Also comes with a side of freshly made chimichurri 2.75
|3 QUESABIRRIA
|$10.00
A Jalisco classic made famous in southern California.
Steak stewed with three kinds of peppers and spices, shredded and oozing cheese in a corn tortilla, fried to a crisp perfection. Served with a side of dipping consomé $10.00
Make it a meal with rice & beans on the side plus a drink $2.00
|Lomito
|$7.50
Strips of perfectly grilled skirt steak on a toasted ciabatta roll sprinkled with a little Greek olive oil, with chimichurri and a slice of tomato. Delicious. For real.
More about Happy Wok South Beloit
Happy Wok South Beloit
356A Prairie Hill Rd, South Beloit
|Popular items
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$12.35
Breaded pieces of white meat chicken served with a cup of sweet and sour sauce
|General Tso Chicken
|$14.00
Crunchy chicken in our famous spicy, General Tso's sauce
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$3.00