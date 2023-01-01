Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Beloit restaurants you'll love

Go
South Beloit restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Beloit

South Beloit's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Scroll right

Must-try South Beloit restaurants

Banner pic

 

Fuego - Slumberland/Home Depot

1019 Gardner St, south beloit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAPRESE EMPANADA$3.00
Mozzarella cheese blend, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and a little garlic make these one of Dave's favorites. Also comes with a side of freshly made chimichurri 2.75
3 QUESABIRRIA$10.00
A Jalisco classic made famous in southern California.
Steak stewed with three kinds of peppers and spices, shredded and oozing cheese in a corn tortilla, fried to a crisp perfection. Served with a side of dipping consomé $10.00
Make it a meal with rice & beans on the side plus a drink $2.00
Lomito$7.50
Strips of perfectly grilled skirt steak on a toasted ciabatta roll sprinkled with a little Greek olive oil, with chimichurri and a slice of tomato. Delicious. For real.
More about Fuego - Slumberland/Home Depot
Happy Wok South Beloit image

 

Happy Wok South Beloit

356A Prairie Hill Rd, South Beloit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.35
Breaded pieces of white meat chicken served with a cup of sweet and sour sauce
General Tso Chicken$14.00
Crunchy chicken in our famous spicy, General Tso's sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls$3.00
More about Happy Wok South Beloit
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant- image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.

376 Prairie Hill Rd, South Beloit

Avg 4.9 (164 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
Map

More near South Beloit to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston