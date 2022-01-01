South Bend restaurants you'll love
South Bend's top cuisines
Must-try South Bend restaurants
More about Fatbird
SANDWICHES
Fatbird
103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Nashville Fried Chicken
|$19.99
|Campanelle & Cheese
|$3.49
|OG Sand
|$13.49
More about Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
620 W Washington St, South Bend
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese & Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
rich ale cheese, pretezel bread sticks
|Side Chopped
|$8.00
chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing
|Studebaker Burger
|$14.00
half pound angus beef, cheese, LTO
More about Bourbon Street Pizza
Bourbon Street Pizza
902 S Twyckenham Drive, South Bend
|Popular items
|Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
|Cheesebread
Our home-made pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
|Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
More about Bantam Chicken and Seafood
SEAFOOD
Bantam Chicken and Seafood
1902 South Bend Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|The Reiff Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, harissa mayo, sweet and spicy pickles, on a brioche bun
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy sauce, dill pickle.
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
1 large buttermilk biscuit
More about Waka Dog Cafe
HOT DOGS
Waka Dog Cafe
1809 South Bend Avenue, South Bend
|Popular items
|Two Dog Special
|$8.99
two dogs of choice + fries & drink
|Chicago Dog
|$4.49
mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun
|Corn Dog
|$4.49
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Crooked Ewe Brewery
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Popular items
|Elote Hushpuppy
|$10.00
char + sweet corn + tajin + crema + aioli + chili powder + cilantro + queso fresco + lime
- Vegan optional
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura battered w/choice of one sauce
- Vegan optional
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
ginger + cashew + daikon + bell pepper + carrot + rice ribbons + one hour egg
More about Center Stage Pizza
PIZZA
Center Stage Pizza
428 Lincoln Way W, South Bend
|Popular items
|Center Stage Pizza
|$24.00
Triple the Pepperoni, double Sausage and extra cheese. Our number one seller!
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.
|Motley Crue
|$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno, and Red Pepper flakes in the sauce. If you don't want the heat from the Jalapeno and Red Pepper flakes we'll remove that and call that the Boy Band version.
More about Allie's Cafe & Catering
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Allie's Cafe & Catering
2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Hot Roast Beef Manhattan
|$10.99
Tender roast beef, heaping pile of mashed potatoes all covered in brown gravy.
|Meat Lovers Omelet
|$9.49
Diced ham, sausage and bacon make this meat lovers omelets a perfect choice. Add your favorite cheese to complete the masterpiece.
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$9.99
Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.
More about Fiddler's Hearth
Fiddler's Hearth
127 N Main Street, South Bend
|Popular items
|Scotch Egg
|$7.00
Boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, & fried.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Two quarter-pound pieces of cod fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra cod $5/piece)
|Banger's & Mash
|$16.00
Irish pork sausages, mashed potatoes, gravy & crispy onions with choice of side vegetable.
More about The Lauber
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lauber
504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Green Goat
|$13.00
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, goat, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with arugula, red pepper flakes, peppadews and avocado tossed in a lemon infused EVOO.
|Butcher Town
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
|16in Traditional Pizza
|$17.50
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
|Popular items
|Ginger Salad
|$5.00
Crisp lettuce, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and tomato with a healthy zesty ginger dressing (on the side for take out)
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Thin kombu brewed broth with tofu & seaweed
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Pan-seared pot stickers filled with your choice of tasty ground pork, shrimp or vegetables, served with dumpling dipping sauce
More about Cheers Pub
Cheers Pub
103 S Dixie Way, Roseland
|Popular items
|14" Meat Combo
|$16.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
|Pretzels
|$9.00
2-3 Soft baked pretzels with a side of our homemade beer cheese
|14”Combination Pizza
|$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
More about Cinco 5 International
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Signature corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa
|Tacos
Mexican style= Corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime..........................
American style= Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese
|Guacamole
|$9.50
Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro.
Served with our signature corn tortilla chips
More about Tossed Togo
Tossed Togo
2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend
|Popular items
|The Southwest
|$14.00
Romaine and Spring mix tossed in Santa Fe dressing with grape tomatoes, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, red peppers,red onions, avocado, and fresh lime.
|California Cobb
|$17.00
Romaine, Bleu Cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, egg, GRILLED DICED CHICKEN - Bleu Cheese dressing.
|Taco Salad - HALF
|$9.00
Tortilla Chips, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips - taco dressing
More about Purely Pressed - Eddy St
Purely Pressed - Eddy St
1251 North Eddy Street, South Bend
|Popular items
|Dragon Bowl
|$10.00
|Chocolate Maca
|$11.00
|Drip Coffee
More about Holy Smokes Pizza
Holy Smokes Pizza
26222 Edison Road, South Bend
More about The Pitch
The Pitch
327 West Marion Street, South Bend