South Bend restaurants you'll love

Must-try South Bend restaurants

Fatbird image

SANDWICHES

Fatbird

103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Fried Chicken$19.99
Campanelle & Cheese$3.49
OG Sand$13.49
More about Fatbird
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co

620 W Washington St, South Bend

Avg 4.2 (1478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese & Pretzel Sticks$9.00
rich ale cheese, pretezel bread sticks
Side Chopped$8.00
chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing
Studebaker Burger$14.00
half pound angus beef, cheese, LTO
More about Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
Bourbon Street Pizza image

 

Bourbon Street Pizza

902 S Twyckenham Drive, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
Cheesebread
Our home-made pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
More about Bourbon Street Pizza
Bantam Chicken and Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Bantam Chicken and Seafood

1902 South Bend Ave, South Bend

Avg 5 (150 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Reiff Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, harissa mayo, sweet and spicy pickles, on a brioche bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy sauce, dill pickle.
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
1 large buttermilk biscuit
More about Bantam Chicken and Seafood
Waka Dog Cafe image

HOT DOGS

Waka Dog Cafe

1809 South Bend Avenue, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Dog Special$8.99
two dogs of choice + fries & drink
Chicago Dog$4.49
mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun
Corn Dog$4.49
More about Waka Dog Cafe
Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote Hushpuppy$10.00
char + sweet corn + tajin + crema + aioli + chili powder + cilantro + queso fresco + lime
- Vegan optional
Crispy Cauliflower$10.00
tempura battered w/choice of one sauce
- Vegan optional
Pad Thai$14.00
ginger + cashew + daikon + bell pepper + carrot + rice ribbons + one hour egg
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Center Stage Pizza image

PIZZA

Center Stage Pizza

428 Lincoln Way W, South Bend

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Center Stage Pizza$24.00
Triple the Pepperoni, double Sausage and extra cheese. Our number one seller!
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.
Motley Crue$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno, and Red Pepper flakes in the sauce. If you don't want the heat from the Jalapeno and Red Pepper flakes we'll remove that and call that the Boy Band version.
More about Center Stage Pizza
Allie's Cafe & Catering image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Allie's Cafe & Catering

2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.5 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Roast Beef Manhattan$10.99
Tender roast beef, heaping pile of mashed potatoes all covered in brown gravy.
Meat Lovers Omelet$9.49
Diced ham, sausage and bacon make this meat lovers omelets a perfect choice. Add your favorite cheese to complete the masterpiece.
Meat Lovers Skillet$9.99
Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.
More about Allie's Cafe & Catering
Fiddler's Hearth image

 

Fiddler's Hearth

127 N Main Street, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Scotch Egg$7.00
Boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, & fried.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Two quarter-pound pieces of cod fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra cod $5/piece)
Banger's & Mash$16.00
Irish pork sausages, mashed potatoes, gravy & crispy onions with choice of side vegetable.
More about Fiddler's Hearth
The Lauber image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lauber

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Goat$13.00
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, goat, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with arugula, red pepper flakes, peppadews and avocado tossed in a lemon infused EVOO.
Butcher Town$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
16in Traditional Pizza$17.50
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
More about The Lauber
Banner pic

 

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

119 N Michigan St, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ginger Salad$5.00
Crisp lettuce, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and tomato with a healthy zesty ginger dressing (on the side for take out)
Miso Soup$3.00
Thin kombu brewed broth with tofu & seaweed
Gyoza$7.00
Pan-seared pot stickers filled with your choice of tasty ground pork, shrimp or vegetables, served with dumpling dipping sauce
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
Cheers Pub image

 

Cheers Pub

103 S Dixie Way, Roseland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Meat Combo$16.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
Pretzels$9.00
2-3 Soft baked pretzels with a side of our homemade beer cheese
14”Combination Pizza$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
More about Cheers Pub
Cinco 5 International image

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Signature corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa
Tacos
Mexican style= Corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime..........................
American style= Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Guacamole$9.50
Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro.
Served with our signature corn tortilla chips
More about Cinco 5 International
PEGGS Restaurant image

 

PEGGS Restaurant

127 S. Mighican Street, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about PEGGS Restaurant
Danny Boy Draft Works ND image

 

Danny Boy Draft Works ND

54721 Burdette St, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Danny Boy Draft Works ND
Restaurant banner

 

Tossed Togo

2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Southwest$14.00
Romaine and Spring mix tossed in Santa Fe dressing with grape tomatoes, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, red peppers,red onions, avocado, and fresh lime.
California Cobb$17.00
Romaine, Bleu Cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, egg, GRILLED DICED CHICKEN - Bleu Cheese dressing.
Taco Salad - HALF$9.00
Tortilla Chips, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips - taco dressing
More about Tossed Togo
Banner pic

 

Purely Pressed - Eddy St

1251 North Eddy Street, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Bowl$10.00
Chocolate Maca$11.00
Drip Coffee
More about Purely Pressed - Eddy St
Holy Smokes Pizza image

 

Holy Smokes Pizza

26222 Edison Road, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Holy Smokes Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Pitch

327 West Marion Street, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Pitch

