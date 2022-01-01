South Bend American restaurants you'll love

South Bend restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in South Bend

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co

620 W Washington St, South Bend

Avg 4.2 (1478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
rich and creamy, kip's chips
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
southern style, cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions
Side Chopped$8.00
chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing
More about Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sirloin and Brisket Burger$15.00
6oz house ground beef + double cream double stacked american cheese + lettuce + tomato + pickle + fancy sauce + fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
brioche + carolina bbq + smoked gouda + slaw + crispy poblano pepper + fries - vegan/vegetarian option
OG Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche + buttermilk brine + aioli + pickle + tomato + lettuce + fries - Vegan optional
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Allie's Cafe & Catering image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Allie's Cafe & Catering

2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.5 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Roast Beef Manhattan$10.99
Tender roast beef, heaping pile of mashed potatoes all covered in brown gravy.
Meat Lovers Skillet$9.99
Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.
Meat Lovers Omelet$9.49
Diced ham, sausage and bacon make this meat lovers omelets a perfect choice. Add your favorite cheese to complete the masterpiece.
More about Allie's Cafe & Catering
The Lauber image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lauber

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher Town$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
12in Traditional$12.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
Prime Melt$14.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.
More about The Lauber
Cheers Pub image

 

Cheers Pub

103 S Dixie Way, Roseland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Meat Combo$16.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
Pretzels$9.00
2-3 Soft baked pretzels with a side of our homemade beer cheese
14”Combination Pizza$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
More about Cheers Pub
Cinco 5 International image

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dinner Tacos$11.00
Four Mexican style tacos, choice of a protein.
Served with rice and beans
Any alterations will change the price
Guacamole$9.50
Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro.
Served with our signature corn tortilla chips
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Signature corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa
More about Cinco 5 International
PEGGS Restaurant image

 

PEGGS Restaurant

127 S. Mighican Street, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about PEGGS Restaurant

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

