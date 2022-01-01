South Bend American restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
620 W Washington St, South Bend
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
rich and creamy, kip's chips
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
southern style, cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions
|Side Chopped
|$8.00
chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing
Crooked Ewe Brewery
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Popular items
|Sirloin and Brisket Burger
|$15.00
6oz house ground beef + double cream double stacked american cheese + lettuce + tomato + pickle + fancy sauce + fries
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
brioche + carolina bbq + smoked gouda + slaw + crispy poblano pepper + fries - vegan/vegetarian option
|OG Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brioche + buttermilk brine + aioli + pickle + tomato + lettuce + fries - Vegan optional
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Allie's Cafe & Catering
2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Hot Roast Beef Manhattan
|$10.99
Tender roast beef, heaping pile of mashed potatoes all covered in brown gravy.
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$9.99
Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.
|Meat Lovers Omelet
|$9.49
Diced ham, sausage and bacon make this meat lovers omelets a perfect choice. Add your favorite cheese to complete the masterpiece.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lauber
504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Butcher Town
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
|12in Traditional
|$12.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
|Prime Melt
|$14.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.
Cheers Pub
103 S Dixie Way, Roseland
|Popular items
|14" Meat Combo
|$16.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
|Pretzels
|$9.00
2-3 Soft baked pretzels with a side of our homemade beer cheese
|14”Combination Pizza
|$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Dinner Tacos
|$11.00
Four Mexican style tacos, choice of a protein.
Served with rice and beans
Any alterations will change the price
|Guacamole
|$9.50
Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro.
Served with our signature corn tortilla chips
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Signature corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa