South Bend bars & lounges you'll love

Fatbird image

SANDWICHES

Fatbird

103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jambalaya$19.99
OG Sand$13.49
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
More about Fatbird
Fiddler's Hearth image

SMOKED SALMON

Fiddler's Hearth

127 N Main Street, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Scotch Egg$7.00
Boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, & fried.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Two quarter-pound pieces of cod fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra cod $5/piece)
Pub Burger$14.00
Half pound ground prime rib burger grilled to order.
More about Fiddler's Hearth
The Lauber image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lauber

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher Town$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
12in Traditional$12.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
Prime Melt$14.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.
More about The Lauber

