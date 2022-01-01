South Bend bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES
Fatbird
103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
Popular items
Jambalaya
$19.99
OG Sand
$13.49
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.99
SMOKED SALMON
Fiddler's Hearth
127 N Main Street, South Bend
Popular items
Scotch Egg
$7.00
Boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, & fried.
Fish & Chips
$16.00
Two quarter-pound pieces of cod fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra cod $5/piece)
Pub Burger
$14.00
Half pound ground prime rib burger grilled to order.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lauber
504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend
Popular items
Butcher Town
$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
12in Traditional
$12.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
Prime Melt
$14.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.