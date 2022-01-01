South Bend pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in South Bend
Bourbon Street Pizza
902 S Twyckenham Drive, South Bend
Popular items
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
Cheesebread
Our home-made pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
PIZZA
Center Stage Pizza
428 Lincoln Way W, South Bend
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.00
Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.
Center Stage Pizza
$24.00
Triple the Pepperoni, double Sausage and extra cheese. Our number one seller!
The Smores Pizza
$15.00
Dessert Pizza, Chocolate Hazel Nut Spread, Toasted Marshmallows, and a Graham Cracker Crumble
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lauber
504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend
Popular items
Butcher Town
$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
12in Traditional
$12.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
Prime Melt
$14.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.