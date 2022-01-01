South Bend pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
South Bend restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in South Bend

Bourbon Street Pizza image

 

Bourbon Street Pizza

902 S Twyckenham Drive, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
Cheesebread
Our home-made pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
More about Bourbon Street Pizza
Center Stage Pizza image

PIZZA

Center Stage Pizza

428 Lincoln Way W, South Bend

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.
Center Stage Pizza$24.00
Triple the Pepperoni, double Sausage and extra cheese. Our number one seller!
The Smores Pizza$15.00
Dessert Pizza, Chocolate Hazel Nut Spread, Toasted Marshmallows, and a Graham Cracker Crumble
More about Center Stage Pizza
The Lauber image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lauber

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher Town$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
12in Traditional$12.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
Prime Melt$14.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.
More about The Lauber

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Bend

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near South Bend to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston