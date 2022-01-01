Chai lattes in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Purely Pressed - Eddy St - 1251 North Eddy Street
Purely Pressed - Eddy St - 1251 North Eddy Street
1251 North Eddy Street, South Bend
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
More about A Roaster Called Revenant - 231 South Michigan Street
A Roaster Called Revenant - 231 South Michigan Street
231 South Michigan Street, South Bend
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.50
Rishi Masala Chai, house made spice blend, milk stirred with ice
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Rishi Masala Chai, house made spice blend, steamed milk