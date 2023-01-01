Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve enchiladas

CINCO International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$10.00
Corn tortilla wrapped with choice of chicken or ground beef covered with homemade sauce, mixed cheese and topped with queso fresco.
Served with a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas$12.00
Corn tortilla wrapped with choice of chicken or ground beef covered with homemade salsa, mixed cheese and topped with queso fresco.
Served with side of sour cream, rice and beans
Tossed Togo

2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Soup - Chicken Enchilada$5.00
